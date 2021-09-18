Arsenal and Burnley fans clash in stands as stewards fail to control Turf Moor carnage

Arsenal and Burnley fans clashed in the stands at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon as stewards failed to keep the rival supporters separated at full-time.

A moment of brilliance by Martin Odegaard helped the Gunners to victory. The home team was denied a penalty by VAR after a challenge by Aaron Ramsdale.

Many were annoyed at the video clips shared online by others, as Sean Dyche’s players left frustrated on pitch.

As reported by Football.London, the clashes included drinks being thrown from both sides.

Ramsdale was celebrated for keeping the match clean, while Odegaard’s free kick left fans thrilled.

After two consecutive victories, the Gunners currently sit 12th in Premier League table after losing their three previous matches against Chelsea, Manchester City, and Brentford.

The Arsenal boss told Match of the Day: “It was a hard-fought victory at a really tough place.

“You have to be ready for a fight. In the first half we had some really good periods when we were really dominant and should have scored more goals. In the second half we gave the ball away cheaply too many times.

“Although some players aren’t at their best in this type of game they played their best, we won the game. I’m very proud of them defensively and I’m really pleased with the win.

And Dyche adding: “I think it was a good performance. I feel like a broken record saying that lately. In the first half we didn’t do a lot wrong. In the second half I thought we smothered the game. It’s head-scratching that we didn’t score.

“We created a couple of good-ish chances. We took the game on fantastically well, but you’ve got to find that killer edge. I felt we did a great job of defending today. Arsenal was denied very few opportunities, which can be difficult.

“It’s very rare that we dominate a game today like we did against them. That clinical edge in both boxes is important. That was a really strong performance in the end.”