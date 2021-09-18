National Lottery Viral: Lotto double rollover winning numbers highlighted as £33m jackpot gains on Friday

THE UNLUCKIEST LOTTERY WINNERS OF ALL TIME WHO MISSED OUT ON MILLIONS BECAUSE OF LOST TICKETS AND PAYMENT PROBLEMS

That was the case for one young couple this week who missed out on the £182million Euromillions jackpot  when they realized their winning ticket payment hadn’t gone through.

Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, from Hertfordshire were “absolutely heartbroken” when they realized their usual numbers had come up, but they had won nothing.

The couple, both students, had played the winning numbers of 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 6, and 11 for five weeks in a row before all seven digits appeared in Friday’s draw.

Rachel’s account was set up to automatically buy a Euromillions ticket with her usual numbers, but because her account did not have the right funds, the ticket payment did not go through.

“I called the number thinking that I had won £182million, and they said ‘yeah you’ve got the right numbers, but you didn’t have the funds in your account for the payment of the ticket, so it didn’t actually go through,” Rachel explained.

 

 

