Magic Johnson Who Tried to Call Off Wedding to Cookie 3 Times Celebrates Their 30th Anniversary with 3 Heartfelt Posts

In 1991, Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ champion, found Cookie, a brilliant woman to call his own. After her romance with the basketball legend, Cookie became a media star. She rose to prominence and became a significant force in her field.

Their romance is a topic that everyone should explore, as they are both highly respected and successful in business, fashion, and sports.

Getty Images – A photo of NBA legend Magic Johnson. A CELEBRATION OFF LOVE. This couple has been married for 30 years and has been together for over forty years.| Photo: Getty Images

A CELEBRATION OF LOVE

The couple has been married for thirty years and has known each other for more than forty years. They may be seen giggling over each other, enjoying their time together, traveling the world, and enjoying each other’s company. Still, they do not realize that this results from perseverance, faith in God and belief in each other, and most importantly, genuine love.

A few hours ago, Magic shared three heart-melting posts to mark a milestone in their marriage. The 30th-anniversary posts came with a free flow of gratitude and a series of old photos displaying a timeline of their love affair. Via one of the messages, the NBA champion quipped:

“Cookie, our 30 year marriage has been the best time of my life. Ever since the day I laid eyes on you in 1978, I knew you were the one for me…You’ve made me a better man…”

A few hours later, Cookie, who shares two kids, son, EJ, and daughter, Elisa, updated her profile with a similar post with the former sports player.

She shared a collage of photos from their wedding, in which her husband wore a black and white suit, and she wore a princess-like dress with a crown. The mother of two penned down a soul-stirring message that read:

“30 years where did the time go!!…our love has stood the test of time now we have our victory, and now we’re thriving!! I love you more today than ever before…cheers to 30 more.”

Last year, when they clocked 29 years in marriage, the NBA legend serenaded his beloved wife with many sweet words and added throwback snaps, admitting that she is a gift from God.

The fashion expert returned the love by sending a vacation photo of them and a short message of appreciation and love to her knight-in-shining-armor.

A TIMELINE OF THEIR ROMANCE

They started dating during their time at the university and went through an unstable relationship for fourteen years. They were married three times. Magic ended the first two engagements.

During an interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Cookie confessed that she felt humiliated and was devastated the first time it happened.

Cookie was 26 years old and had left her Christian faith. So she began praying.

The couple finally exchanged marital vows in 1991 and had a lavish ceremony. But, the storm did not end.

That same year, the Lakers champion made a surprising revelation about his health. He admitted that he had AIDS, a sexually transmitted disease.

Magic had a great career and was not addicted to drugs or alcohol. But, his inner demon was his promiscuity. He was fortunate to have a woman who stood by him and helped them through the most challenging times in their lives.