Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son has decided to dive into the movie industry

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Joseph Baena made his film debut due to his physique and similarity to his father Arnold Schwarzenegger. November 21, in a shirtless, midjungle outfit InstagramBaena posted that he was filming in Honolulu in Hawaii. “Excited to be filming the movie ‘Lava’ with the @bitflixnfts team!,”Baena’s caption with the playful addon “Comment what you think is happening in this scene.”

Baena has only one a Few film creditsHis name so far, including a 2016 brief. “Terminator 2 Remake with Joseph Baena: Bad to the Bone,”In which he recreated a scene from his father’s funeral “Terminator 2” film, he has two films in post-production slated for 2022 — “Scam Squad” “Chariot.” Older half-brother Patrick Schwarzenegger has a similar filmography, with lead roles in smaller productions like the 2018 romance indie, “Midnight Sun,” opposite Bella Thorne.

Per Page SixAn insider close the Schwarzenegger clan has revealed this, “Arnold loves when all five of his kids share his passions. Whether it’s learning business, giving back through philanthropy, getting into movies or fitness, he takes great joy in seeing all of his kids succeed and make the world a better place.”His last job move was in May, which is fitting considering that he has been with us since May. Instagram announcement he had become a realtor, we can’t wait to see what this Schwarzenegger kid has in store for us next, Hollywood-related and otherwise.