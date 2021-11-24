How the ‘The intruder’ invaded the Dreams of the Cast

In “The Intruder,” Erica Rivas plays Inés, a dubbing voice actress who after a traumatic experience during a holiday trip, develops a sleep disorder and starts suffering from very vivid nightmares. Inés fears she’s being possessed by creatures from her dreams.

The film’s production had an impact on the psychological well-being of the cast. Actor Daniel Hendler, who plays Leopoldo on the film’s set, says yes. “yes.”

“I had dreams two weeks ago when I saw the film for the second time and it was hard for me. Yes, the night after that,” Hendler told ’s Joe McGovern.

“But the interesting thing when we were shooting, that we are all working for Erica’s character because we are her monsters. So it was easier for us working on that because you are out of the dream, theoretically. But in practice, we were invited to be part of this very strange and very deep thing that, that we looked for,”Hendler was also added.

“For me it was the same,” Rivas said. “I think that it changed my point of view of the dreams. Now I record my dreams and when I wake up and have a dream that I remember, I am always thinking about for who is this dream? What is the audience of this dream?”

“I remember Erica’s dreams during the film, and she had a lot of dreams about laughing and I think it affected the way she was dreaming,”Natalia Meta was the director. “Something changes in your life in a very, sometimes in a very different way than what what actually happens in the movie, but the movie has an effect, a very mysterious effect in those who participate.”

“I think this is a mystery and it’s very similar to the mystery about the relationship between reality and dreams,”Meta added.

Based on C.E.’s novel, the psychological horror thriller is called “Feiling”. Feiling premiered at Berlin Film Festival.

“The Intruder” is Argentina’s submission for the Oscars Best International Feature Film category for 2021.

Watch the rest of Joe McGovern’s interview with the film’s director and cast in the video above.