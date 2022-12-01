Jon and Kate Gosselin’s son Collin opens up about not having seen most of his siblings in quite a few years

After an emotionally charged interview with Collin Gosselin, Jon and Kate Gosselin were again in the news. The 18 year-old was featured in the reality series as part of the sextuplets with older sister, Kate Gosselin. Jon & Kate Plus 8, recently revealed that he hasn’t seen or spoken to most of his siblings in quite a few years. Gosselin wanted to communicate that message to his siblings and the rest of the world.

Collin Gosselin spoke about Entertainment Tonight with an update on what was happening in his life in 2016 when his mother Kate Gosselin said he’d been sent away for a program to cope with alleged behavioral issues. Collin moved in with his dad Jon, along with his sister Hannah. Collin Gosselin revealed that he hasn’t spoken to many of his siblings since around the time he was sent away, but hoped to someday:

In the past five to six years, I haven’t spoken with my siblings. It’s tough. . . . We should meet up one day to have dinner, chat, and just be friends.

Collin Gosselin stated that he and his mother Kate Gosselin had a relationship which ended many years ago. Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 Star stated that it was possible that the relationship they shared before then had been strained and their relationships had deteriorated over time.

While Kate Gosselin doesn’t seem to have a relationship with her son Collin, she did Speak out in his favor In 2020, reports surfaced indicating that Jon Gosselin was involved in an altercation with Collin. Although no charges were ever filed, she urged her ex-husband to stay away from all her children following the incident.

While Collin Gosselin wants to try and reconnect with his estranged siblings, he hasn’t made the first move. Gosselin explained why he hasn’t reached out and his reasoning for letting his siblings come to him on their own time:

They haven’t reached me, I haven’t reached them. Because I respect their space and time as well as their feelings about all things, I wait to see if they get back to me. I’m not going to try and reach out. They are not my space. It’s better for them to do this on their terms.

While he’s willing to be patient and give his siblings time, Collin Gosselin got emotional speaking about his vision for the future. In the case that he does have children, he expressed hope that his children will be able to recognize their aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Collin Gosselin is still distant from many of his siblings but he has a great relationship with Hannah, his sister. Hannah decided to live with Jon Gosselin, as she stated in interviews. Entertainment Tonight She felt closer to her father than she did with her mother.

Jon and Kate Gosselin’s complicated relationship with their children has been a source of tension and controversy for many years. Unfortunately, the news media have made headlines about it. The former couple’s twin daughters Mady and Cara spoke publicly about Jon will not be missed Jon revealed the 2016 revelations in 2016. It was a very difficult subject for him to deal with. . This is clearly a complex issue that has many perspectives. Collin Gosselin may be more patient than waiting for his siblings to get back to him.

Collin Gosselin mentioned in the interview that he believes the reality television show tore their family apart, and it’s easy to see the link given the drama other reality stars have gone through. There’s Shows like “Reality Family” can lead to bad blood among reality family members. Little People Big World As well as Welcome To Plathville. Whether that’s due to regular family stress or the Additional stress from reality TV It is difficult to know, but stars may be able to tell you.