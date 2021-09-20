Armed cops arrest man after ‘several gunshots’ at Brighton home sparks ‘serious incident’

ARMED cops tonight swooped on a suspected gunman after “several gunshots” were heard sparking a “serious incident”.

Officers made an arrest on the spot and are currently searching for a property on First Avenue in Hove.

4 Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the scene in Brighton where a man was arrested Credit: eddie mitchell

4 Emergency services rushed to the scene in Hove Credit: eddie mitchell

Witnesses reported hearing up to six gunshots at around 9.15pm this evening, with a police helicopter circling the area.

A man was also reported to be lying on the ground, his hands behind his head after being detained by armed officers.

The man was charged with possessing a firearm in public places and intending to cause fear or alarm.

The man remains in custody. No one was hurt during the incident which police have determined is not terror-related.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We are currently on scene at an incident in First Avenue, Hove. The road has been closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

“There will be a further update when we have more information. We are grateful.

“Officers continue to be at the scene of an incident in First Avenue Hove and we have arrested a man.

“The road remains closed but there is no threat to the community.”

There were many emergency vehicles on the scene with paramedics and officers descending on First Avenue.

One local tweeted: “Well that was a little scary, armed police searching my street searching. It sounded like there were gunshots nearby.

“Street closed and police still next to our building front and back. Neighbour taken into custody.”

Justin Burtenshaw, Chief Superintendent, said: “This investigation is fast-moving and I want the public to be reassured that there is not a threat to the wider community. This isn’t terrorist-related.

“We will continue to have a number of officers in the area while we continue our enquiries and I would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding.”

4 Police have confirmed that it is not terror related Credit: eddie mitchell