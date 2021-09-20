Seth Rogen Did Totally Misspronounce Hannah Waddingham’s Name?

If the Internet has taught us anything, it’s that sometimes it’s easier to speak our minds anonymously…and that Seth Rogen should probably watch Ted Lasso.

After the 2021 Emmys kicked off celeb-filled rendition of the late Biz Markie's hit, "Just a Friend," Rogen took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The only problem?

Fans were quick to call out the Console Wars producer’s mistake, citing they heard “Hannah Waddington” as opposed to Ted Lasso winner Hannah Waddingham.