Seth Rogen Did Totally Misspronounce Hannah Waddingham’s Name?
By Brandon Pitt
If the Internet has taught us anything, it’s that sometimes it’s easier to speak our minds anonymously…and that Seth Rogen should probably watch Ted Lasso. 

After the 2021 Emmys kicked off celeb-filled rendition of the late Biz Markie‘s hit, “Just a Friend,” Rogen took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The only problem? The only problem?

Fans were quick to call out the Console Wars producer’s mistake, citing they heard “Hannah Waddington” as opposed to Ted Lasso winner Hannah Waddingham

“Did Seth Rogen really call her ‘Hannah Waddington?'” Ringer staff writer Miles Surrey tweeted with a pic of Waddingham’s “shame” nun from Game of Thrones. 

 

Vulture critic Jen Chaney added, “Seth Rogen just called Hannah Waddingham Hannah Waddington, her speech is wonderfully unhinged and she is so shiny. Off to a rollicking start #Emmys.”

 

A fan commented, “Seth Rogen definitely said “Hannah WaddingTON” and I’m not over it.” 

