Asthmatic Toddler Took Mask off And Family Gets Escorted off Flight! American Airlines

Police officers escorted Amanda Pendarvis’ family after an American Airlines flight attendant had the aircraft turned around due to her hyperventilating two-year-old’s improperly worn mask.

Although there have been many instances of Americans using public transportation to avoid wearing masks, some people who do not comply with the regulations have legitimate reasons.

Amanda Pendarvis, the mother to Way, two years old, was one of those who had a legitimate reason for her son wearing a mask that was not properly fitted.

According to Pendarvis’ post, her family was escorted out of a plane after a flight attendant asked to turn the aircraft around to kick them out. She wrote:

“He had the plane turned around and had us escorted off to be met by police officers: Why? Wait for it… because my 2-year-old was not properly wearing a mask.”

Way, an asthmatic toddler hyperventilating on the airplane, was not excused or even assisted by the attendant.

He saw that the family refused to mask the boy, and tried to keep his mask on. However, the flight attendant kicked them out and made it known. Pendarvis narrated:

“He got on the intercom to say to the entire plane, ‘I’m sorry for the delay but we are dealing with a non-compliant traveler.'”

Pendarvis also claimed that she showed the flight attendant her son’s negative COVID-19 test, hoping that he would be more understanding.

A friend shared the post via Twitter. The photos included images of Way being treated for asthma on the plane.

American Airlines spokesperson Andrew W. Trull said, “Initial reports indicate the party refused to comply with crew members instructions to remain seated and wear a face mask securely over their nose and mouth.”

He added that the family was rebooked on the next flight to Colorado Springs. All passengers over the age of 2 must wear a mask on the flight.

Exemptions are possible provided that the request is made at least 72 hours prior to departure and that negative COVID-19 testing is performed.

Similar circumstances occurred recently when a rude flight attendant demanded that a mother glue the mask to her toddler’s forehead because she wouldn’t wear it.

