Michael Biehn Said He Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ Filming a Scene

Warning: Spoilers ahead for episode 13 of season 11 “TWD.”

On “Talking Dead,”Michael Biehn, guest star, was asked to discuss filming a particular scene.

Biehn stated that he “wasn’t crazy about”Another actor touched his face after his character’s death.

“The Terminator”Actor Michael Biehn stated that he was uncomfortable filming scenes on the set. “The Walking Dead.”

After-show of the series “Talking Dead,”Biehn was questioned about his guest-starring part on season 11, Episode 13, where he was Ian, the leader a new group. Ian was killed at the episode’s conclusion.

Biehn answered a question about filming scenes that took place after Ian’s passing. “was kind of odd.”

“I’ve played a lot of antagonists so therefore I’ve died in a lot of shows and a lot of movies, a lot of television stuff that I’ve done, and I’ve never had anybody touch me afterwards,”Biehn, who is 110 credits in acting on IMDBAll inclusive “Aliens” “The Abyss,”He spoke of his joy at filming his cameo in Sunday’s episode.

Toby (Jason Butler Harner), lightly smacks Biehn in the cheek a few more times off-screen, before grasping his face by his chin and pretending that his mouth is talking back.





After killing Ian on season 11, episode 13, Toby Carlson grabbed Ian’s face. He pretends to make him speak after grabbing his hair.



“From a character standpoint, I’m dead, so it really didn’t make any difference, but from an acting standpoint, it really felt kind of like a violation,”Biehn claimed.

“I wasn’t crazy about it and I know the reason for doing it was to give you an indication of who the man who was touching me was, but it made me feel uncomfortable,”He added. “As an actor, it made me feel uncomfortable. And, it probably, therefore, will make the audience feel uncomfortable about the character. So, I guess that was the point of it.”

Chris Hardwick replied by saying that Toby is the host “was clearly”It is a monster.

Biehn expressed excitement about joining the show earlier in the day. “The Walking Dead”After being a fan since the inception of the series in 2010, I was able to watch an episode.

“I always wanted to be a part of it,”Biehn stated, “Additionally, “I was never offered a role until this past season nor did I ever audition for a role. It’s a show that I always thought was quality … It’s absolutely astounding that you have a show that’s been around for 12 years.”

“I thought it was a really fun character and so I absolutely said yes right away because, like I said, I always wanted to be on the show,”He also mentioned that he received a call from his agent asking him to appear in the final season.

Biehn is one of a few. “Terminator”On the cover of Franchise Stars “The Walking Dead.”Recently, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”Season 10, Episode 19: Star Robert Patrick

