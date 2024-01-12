Ariana Madix’s Rollercoaster Journey from Scandoval to Broadway: A Detailed Account

Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Talks Broadway, Legacy of Roxy Hart Character and ‘VPR’ Co-Stars Supporting Her!

Ariana Madix: Identifying with Roxy Hart

“Roxy’s story is one that I totally identify with,” the reality star admitted, “and sometimes when we’re working on the script or working on the lines with her, I’m like, ‘That’s like me.’ I love that about her and she is cool. She’s bada–.”

Tragedy to Triumph: Roxy’s Gold Medal in the Emotional Olympics

Plus, Roxy turned tragedy into success.

“If you think about the emotional Olympics, she’s gold in everything,” Madix continued, “because she’ll butter you up, but the second that you might not be giving her what she needs, she’s coming for you.”

VPR Co-Stars to Attend Broadway Debut

And, yes, her VPR costars will be in the audience to see her debut.

“They are so excited and all of them have talked about how they are going to come,” Madix revealed. “What’s great is our show is gonna be airing while I’m performing, so they’re all going to be coming out for Watch What Happens Live. It works out perfectly.”

From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Broadway

Watch the exclusive video above to hear how Madix’s impressive season 32 stint on Dancing With the Stars helped prepare her for Chicago. See Madix on Broadway from Jan. 29 through March 24.

What’s Next for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

And keep reading to learn more about Vanderpump Rules season 11, which premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.