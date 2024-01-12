Uncovering the Truth: Is Gary Drayton Still Searching for Treasure on The Curse of Oak Island?

Uncovering the Truth: Is Gary Drayton Still on The Curse of Oak Island?

Nowadays, fans of “The Curse of Oak Island” can’t imagine the long-running series without the presence of Gary Drayton. Unsurprisingly, the adventurous spirit that viewers have fallen in love with has been with the England native since childhood. Drayton dreamed of exploration from a young age, even if those around him believed that he was destined to continue life on his family’s farm. He eventually discovered Oak Island and its many hidden treasures, sparking his curiosity even further.

The Early Years of Gary Drayton: A Desire for Exploration

Even with an insatiable appetite for adventure, getting on the show came with its fair share of challenges. He was initially hired to work behind the scenes on the series, but he wanted to convince the crew that metal-detecting was a worthwhile skill to have for the Fellowship of the Dig. Speaking with Yahoo News, Drayton explained that his determination was ultimately what won the team over. “It took what I refer to as the three ‘P’s of treasure hunting, patience, persistence, perseverance and a whole lot of important detected artifacts to persuade the team that surface metal detecting is a valuable asset to the search,” he shared. “Becoming a full time member of Rick and Marty’s ‘fellowship of the dig’ certainly changed my life forever.”

The Impact of Gary Drayton on The Curse of Oak Island

It’s safe to say that Drayton’s mindset paid off, as he remains a crucial part of the show to this day. As Season 11 continues on, fans can expect to see Drayton and company make more game-changing discoveries.