Jamie Lynn Spears posts cryptic message about The “Truth”

UPDATE:Saturday, January 15, Jamie Lynn Spears posted on her Instagram Story, “Britney- Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform. In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many time I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. love you. @britneyspears”

A sparring of the Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly hit back at claims she has been telling lies about her sister Britney Spears while promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

“Nobody trashes your name more than someone who’s afraid you’ll tell people the truth,” the former Zoey 101 starposted by her Instagram Story Jan. 14.

This cryptic message comes amid a continuing feud between the pop star at 40 and Jamie Lynn, 30 who recently talked about their troubled relationship in an an ABC NewsInterviewJan 12. The younger star spoke out about an incident when Britney had claimed she locked Britney and her in a room, holding a knife. Jamie Lynn stated to the hosts that she was “scared”She claimed that she experienced her first alleged experience during this occurrence. “own panic attacks.”

Britney replied to the shocking allegations Release a statementTweet: Jamie Lynn said that “stooped to a whole new level of LOW.”