Are you feeling the need to move quickly? You should, because Top Gun: Maverick is finally ready to screen

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for Tom Cruise and Maverick: Top GunTo make it to the big screen. Just as the long-awaited sequel was about take off last fall, The film was pushed back to Memorial Day 2022 by a new delay , in response to the further delay of Cruise’s next two Mission: Impossible sequels. While Ethan Hunt’s return saw yet another delay come down the line, the need for speed is still running strong, as Maverick: Top GunIt is now time for a big screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to unnamed sources who have spoken with Deadline , Paramount Pictures will be taking Tom Cruise’s high flying legacyquel to the legendary film festival. This report confirms that there will be a San Diego world premiere, although it is not confirmed. Maverick: Top GunThe festival should be held before that. Those who believed there would be another shift in the release date might want to reconsider.

It’s not like people haven’t been party to the delights of director Joseph Kosinski’s big follow up to Tony Scott’s iconic original. Last summer, we had reporters on-the-ground who were able see. A beautiful reel of footage that lasts 15 minutes CinemaCon was also attended by a select group of cinephiles who were able to see the film. Maverick: Top Gun As early as December last year . However, the San Diego world premiere, as well as this Cannes Film Festival screening, seem to be the high profile screenings we’ve been waiting for.

This isn’t something to be taken lightly, as Maverick: Top GunIt seems so good The CEO of IMAX attempted to stop the move To a 2022 release. Who could blame him, as the original plan was to see Tom Cruise’s Captain Pete Mitchell return in a July 2019 theatrical debut. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters were closed and this led to a mass exodus. Top Gun’sNext would be to circle the runway two more times.

The almost three-year wait is over. Maverick: Top Gun co-star Manny Jacinto assures fans that it’ll be worth it. With Cannes being a major debut for this high stakes round, Kenny Loggins is once more calling. It’s time to head back to the Danger Zone, and see what Maverick’s skills can do for a new generation that wants to call themselves Top Guns.