Bella Hadid Reaffirms Our Preconceptions About Her Plastic Surgery

Bella Hadid is the latest celeb to openly admit that she has had work done. Interview with VogueIn the interview, Bella spoke about many topics including her plastic surgery. Bella was 14 years old when she had her surgery. Bella confessed that she wanted to be a better surgeon. “kept the nose of my ancestors,”She also said that she believes she “would have grown into it.”

Bella, however, did not give up and she defended her decision after feeling like she had been cheated. “uglier sister”Comparable to Gigi Haid. “People think I fully f****d with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?”She agreed. She also rejected other claims of plastic surgery. “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me,”She said. Bella also said that she hasn’t had her face lifted, but she uses facetape instead. “the oldest trick in the book.”

Bella in 2018 denied undergoing any plastic surgery during a interview with InStyle. She also spoke out about the haters and how she responded to criticism. “I don’t,”She told the outlet. “I’ve learned that people are going to hate you, and there’s nothing you can do about it except be yourself and love yourself.”Bella, you are very welcome!