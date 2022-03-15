Meghan Markle’s sister’s Twitter account has been suspended

Meghan MarkleSince she began dating, has been a tabloid favorite Prince HarryIt seems that her family is getting the most harsh scrutiny. Buzzfeed News is reporting that Markle’s half-sister Samantha has allegedly been using multiple Twitter accounts to trash-talk the Duchess of Sussex.

Is Samantha behind these trolling Twitter accounts?

Thomas Markle, Samantha’s father, is Markle’s brother. They have 17 years of separation in their ages. They’ve appeared to be at odds ever since Markle and Harry announced their engagement, with Samantha branding her “shallow,” “pushy,”You are obsessed with it “social climbing.”

Samantha even filed a lawsuit against Markle for statements she made during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s infamous Oprah interview as well as remarks made in a book about the couple, Finding Freedom.

This new rumor however is the best. BuzzfeedSamantha has used multiple Twitter accounts over four years to criticize Markle as well as make harmful claims about her half-sister. The site goes on to say that this is why Samantha’s personal Twitter account has been suspended in addition to the multiple troll accounts.

According to the website, Samantha is also believed to have been working with a YouTuber who propagates conspiracy theories about Markle. This includes accusations that Samantha faked her pregnancies or that her children might not be biologically hers.

Screenshots from Samantha’s alleged personal account show tweets making all kinds of claims about Markle and Harry’s children, from saying that photos of the couple’s son, Archie, were actually of a lifelike doll to hypothesizing that Archie and daughter Lilibet aren’t Harry’s biological children.

Twitter Users Slam Samantha ‘The Woman Is Unhinged’

Buzzfeed reached Samantha to inquire about the allegations. Samantha replied that they would file charges against the website for slandering and libel. However, Samantha’s lawyer said, “Ms. Markle’s email and other accounts have been hacked on several occasions and it is very likely that those statements were made by third parties to defame our client.”

Although there is no evidence to support Samantha’s involvement in these accounts, Twitter users react as though it is true. “Not surprised,”One person tweeted. “Even early on you knew she was unemployed and made chasing money and MM her full-time job wrangling racism and pure hate to large Royal crowds.”

It’s not surprising. You knew from the beginning that she was unemployed. She made chasing money, MM and racism her full-time job. — Nona Hendrixx💣 (@CandeyQ) March 14, 2022

Another writer wrote: “The woman is unhinged. She needs to focus on her children. Why is she kept forcing to be related to Meghan.” Many others questioned why Twitter hadn’t been able to figure out that the multiple accounts, all with Samantha Markle-related usernames, weren’t created by the same person.

This woman is not focused. She needs to be focused on her children. Why did she insist on being related to Meghan? — 2getherweRstrong (@njabbitscover) March 14, 2022

Even though it’s unknown whether or not the accounts were all created by Samantha, her previous comments about her half-sister have caused many to assume that the reports from Buzzfeed They are real. Time will reveal the truth.

More from Suggest

A long-time Meghan Markle critic has some words of wisdom about her NAACP award after ‘Year That Wasn’t’

The Real Reason Meghan Markle Was Hiding for 102 Days

Meghan Markle’s Father Thinks Time 100 Cover Is Wrong, Here’s Why