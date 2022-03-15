Are the MCU’s Miles Morales now in place?

Spider-Man has no way home is getting ready for its digital release, which means we’re back to waiting when it comes to seeing Spider-Man in new MCU adventures. We are not sure when. Spider-Man 4While we do not know when the MCU will launch, we do know that Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker. We do have a fresh Spider-Man rumor for you concerning the MCU’s Miles Morales. Before we dive into it, please note that Some spoilers may be found below.

DON’T MISS: Monday’s deals: Headphones, Chromebook, Alexa light switch, more

Shameik Moore was Miles Morales’s actor in the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseThis has led to speculation that Sony will also introduce a live action version of the character. With Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) in full swing, it makes sense to have Miles Morales join the other Spidey from the live-action multiverse.

Even Tom Holland Interviews surrounding No Way HomeHe said that he hopes to pass the baton Miles Morales at Spider-Woman in future.

What I basically was trying to say is that if I am 30, still playing Spider-Man, and I haven’t passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of the duties I have to the character. Not, like, ‘If I’m playing Spider-Man in my 30s, I’m some washed-up has-been.’

The actor was however clarifying previous comments about Spidey that he made at the time No Way Home. While Tom Holland is one of the MCU actors most likely to spill details about Miles Morales’ arrival, we’re far from such a leak. But this brings us to a different actor’s claims.

Who will play Miles Morales on the MCU?

We’ll see Miles Morales again later this year when the next Spider-verse installment drops. It’s still going to be a multiverse animated adventure. But it’ll be a Sony production that has no direct connection to the MCU. Well, other than to say that it’s part of the broader SSU. In turn, Sony’s Marvel universe is part of a massive multiverse. It’s all true, There’s no way homeIt was made clear that the MCU and SSU are interconnected.

That’s to say it’s unlikely to see any Miles Morales updates for a live-action version of the character. That could change over the next few years. And Marvel fans already think they’ve found a big clue about the actor who will play the character. An Article in PopTime Will Smith gives a quote about Jaden.

My son is working hard to prepare mentally and physically for his role as one of the main characters in the film’s saga.

Will Smith didn’t name any projects. But Fans thinkHe might be referring to Miles Morales’ live-action version for the MCU. However, that’s just speculation at this time.

Alternative to DC

Moreover, Miles Morales isn’t the only possible explanation for Jaden’s acting future. Michael B. Jordan is DevelopingA Static ShockBased on the DC Comics character. Will Smith’s comments about Jaden might also fit this particular character. The Static ShockCast is still a mystery.

We will remind everyone that whatever the situation, the MCU PlantMiles Morales’ seeds go back as far as 1912. Homecoming. Marvel did not present Miles Morales at that time. It did however offer fans an extremely subtle Easter egg that conveyed the notion that Miles Morales exists in the MCU. Moreover, There’s no way homeDrops a Miles Morales Easter Egg. It’s a conversation between Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) that teases Miles Morales might be coming soon.