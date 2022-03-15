Jordan Peele Brings Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya back for a New Movie Nope

It’s been nearly three years since the release of Jordan Peele’s Contact UsSince then, moviegoers eagerly await his next film. His most terrifying vision is now over. NopeIs. Released! This summer and after This is the crazy first trailer The excitement is growing. It features a stellar cast that includes Steven Yeun and Keke Palmer. But it was surprising to discover that Peele brought back Get Out’s lead Daniel Kaluuya for the movie. Now, the actor-turned-director has shared some insight into why we wanted to reteam with Kaluuya.

There’s no denying that Daniel Kaluuya is one of the most talented stars in Hollywood these days. In the past few years, he’s been a part of notable films like Black Panther, Queen & Slim Judas and the Black MessiahHe won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his film, The British actor looks very good on the outside, but Jordan Peele wants Jordan Peele for much more than his professional status. Speaking with Empire , Peele explained that it’s Kaluuya’s grounding presence that makes him perfect:

I wrote NOPE with Daniel in mind for the role – a humble man destined for an epic and otherworldly confrontation. Daniel’s craft is on a different level, but it’s his warmth that grounds audiences even during points of absolute madness. You may be watching a nightmare, but when he’s on screen, at least you’ve got your brother with you, and that’s all you need.

In Get out, the Oscar winner played the role of Chris Washington, an up-and-coming Black photographer who accompanies his girlfriend to her parents’ home. The visit gets off to a somewhat awkward, but relatively normal start, before the young man uncovers the family’s sinister secrets. The film is (appropriately!) fantastical at times but Chris remains relatable throughout. This is due to the efforts made by the actor who plays him. (And Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning screenplay Of course.

It’s probably fair to assume that the actor and director took a similar approach when crafting the Nope role. In this latest movie, Daniel Kaluuya plays the role of James Haywood. He co-owns a ranch near an isolated town. Haywood appears just as confused and perplexed when a gigantic cloud places itself above their community. However, based on the few bits of footage we’ve seen, he’s also one of the more cerebral characters within the story. When he asks a grave question, it is clear that this is the case. “What’s a bad miracle?”

Jordan Peele seems more than prepared to play with our emotions in his upcoming horror flick, and I can’t wait to see what the actors bring to the proceedings. We’ll see how things shake out for Daniel Kaluuya’s Jim as well and whether or not the role can earn the actor another Oscar nod like his first outing with Peele.