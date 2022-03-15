America’s Got Talent: Extreme needs more episodes if it returns for Season 2

Warning! Warning! America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Read at your own risks!

It looked like America’s Got Talent: ExtremeIt had just finished when the finale arrived. From start to finish, the series lasted less than a month and five episodes. This is a lot faster than a regular season. To reach its full potential, the spinoff should return for Season 2.

America’s Got Talent: ExtremeThere were many bright spots, such as Nikki Bella ’s awesome debut as a judge , but if there’s any criticism I can make (beyond the risks involved that caused One contestant may sustain serious injury The whole thing felt like I had more to offer than I received. Let’s run down some of the issues from this season that could be improved upon if another season is green-lit.

The Season Was Rushed

I don’t think it can be overstated how much America’s Got Talent: ExtremeFive episodes were required. Even though the episodes were two hours long, the spinoff had to use one hour of its finale to screen more contestants and give its final Golden Buzzer. That doesn’t seem ideal for any competition show and certainly didn’t help the pacing of the competition. The finale would’ve felt a lot more powerful if the auditions – typically regarded as the opening rounds ofAGT – were at least slightly removed from the finale. In truth, this problem lasted the entire season, and it felt like this spinoff could’ve and should’ve gone a lot longer than it did.

There Wasn’t A Lot Of Time To Connect With The Contestants

America’s Got Talent: ExtremeThere were many contestants that were worth noting. These include Wheelz The runner up was: To Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders The finale. Although there were many other noteworthy acts featured in the spinoffs, unfortunately none got any screen time in the finale. The finale lasted an hour and featured long video clips on the finalist as well as a musical performance. Avril Lavigne Travis Barker. In truth, it’s not at all a bad act for the finale, but it came at the cost of featuring other notable acts who couldn’t be involved in the finale. I would’ve at least liked to see 90-year-old grandma LillianRide through a fire with her grandson Hunter, but sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

More Time Could’ve Fixed Both Of These Issues

Time is the common factor in both these issues, even though it may seem like a horse that has been killed. America’s Got Talent: ExtremeThis spinoff has the potential to be an excellent serviceable one in the franchise. However, there needs to be more episodes to give it a full season. It’s possible that NBC will bring it back in Season 2, but there are no guarantees.