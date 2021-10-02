Law & Order: Organized Crime Spoilers : Stabler Reveals The Truth Behind Benson’s Letter

The second hour has just begun. Law & Order: Organized Crime Thursday night, Det. Elliot Stabler finally revealed all the details behind the letter that he sent Capt. Olivia Benson was with Elliot Stabler when he returned home from Rome last season. (Spoilers ahead!) It’s not clear what the contents of the letter were. After a night out with the Albanian gang that he is undercover investigating, he showed up at Benson’s door.

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) initially wanted Stabler, (Christopher Meloni) to focus since he was clearly on drugs. He needed to go to the hospital, but she wanted him to stay in her home. Stabler explained that he felt he had to visit her to discuss what happened between them, not the Thursday episode. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Benson insists now is not the right time for that discussion, until suddenly he said he hadn’t written the letter!

Benson was shocked. Stabler still has trouble understanding his words and claims that Kathy Stabler wrote it, even though Stabler previously told Benson he had. Stabler insists that Kathy wrote the letter. It was her idea. Stabler wrote in the letter (or Benson thought Stabler wrote) that their relationship was “What they are to each other.” “never really” They only got in each other’s way of being the best they could be. Stabler explained that it was Kathy’s idea.

Stabler still wrote one portion of the letter. “In a parallel universe…” Benson began. “It will always be you and I. I wrote that,” Stabler said. “I slipped it in there before sealing the envelope.” Stabler then turned over, and Benson raced to catch him. He placed his hand on her forehead. Stabler’s shirtless bed was the result. He woke up in the Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) home, and was frustrated when he realized that.

Please continue reading to discover the shocking secrets shared amongst us. SVUFans Law & Order: SVU The program airs at 8 p.m. on Thursdays on NBC ET, Organized CrimeFollowing.