Law & Order: Organized Crime Spoilers : Stabler Reveals The Truth Behind Benson’s Letter

The second hour has just begun. Law & Order: Organized Crime Thursday night, Det. Elliot Stabler finally revealed all the details behind the letter that he sent Capt. Olivia Benson was with Elliot Stabler when he returned home from Rome last season. (Spoilers ahead!) It’s not clear what the contents of the letter were. After a night out with the Albanian gang that he is undercover investigating, he showed up at Benson’s door.
Benson (Mariska Hargitay) initially wanted Stabler, (Christopher Meloni) to focus since he was clearly on drugs. He needed to go to the hospital, but she wanted him to stay in her home. Stabler explained that he felt he had to visit her to discuss what happened between them, not the Thursday episode. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Benson insists now is not the right time for that discussion, until suddenly he said he hadn’t written the letter!
Benson was shocked. Stabler still has trouble understanding his words and claims that Kathy Stabler wrote it, even though Stabler previously told Benson he had. Stabler insists that Kathy wrote the letter. It was her idea. Stabler wrote in the letter (or Benson thought Stabler wrote) that their relationship was “What they are to each other.” “never really” They only got in each other’s way of being the best they could be. Stabler explained that it was Kathy’s idea.
Stabler still wrote one portion of the letter. “In a parallel universe…” Benson began. “It will always be you and I. I wrote that,” Stabler said. “I slipped it in there before sealing the envelope.” Stabler then turned over, and Benson raced to catch him. He placed his hand on her forehead. Stabler’s shirtless bed was the result. He woke up in the Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) home, and was frustrated when he realized that.
Please continue reading to discover the shocking secrets shared amongst us. SVUFans Law & Order: SVU The program airs at 8 p.m. on Thursdays on NBC ET, Organized CrimeFollowing.
All the hype surrounding the letter …’
I can’t imagine Olivia Benson ever reading Elliot Stabler’s letter saying that she was preventing him from happiness. My. Fucking. Heart. Olivia, stop lying about your therapist. Get your hands on your therapist and let your hair down. #OrganizedCrime #OliviaBenson #FUKathy pic.twitter.com/e5wp9jNYbc
— ASJEO 💌 (@AmyASJEO) October 1, 2021
“All of the hype for the letter just for his a— not even to be the writer of it, “One viewer Submitted.
“Kinda has messed up …’
It is no surprise that she took the letter. She was confident it was a Kathy Stabler lying mess. (Except for that one line that won’t ever let me rest again.) #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/FvLOfJb94W
— Shana 💌🤓🩰🗑🔥 (@shayz0rz) October 1, 2021
“Kinda messed up that Benson would have NEVER put Stabler’s marriage or family in jeopardy, and Stabler abandoned everything and everyone he ever knew, and yet Kathy still felt the need to hurt Benson and pull that nonsense with the letter, “One fan Submitted. Many were upset that Kathy was behind this letter. Others wondered if Stabler had still given the letter to Liv after Kathy’s death.
‘I need to know more about this.’
Me: I don’t understand why he gave the letter to her, even though he knew it contained things he didn’t mean.
Also, Me: His wife died. He didn’t have to relay her words to Liv because he knew they would hurt her.
Forever me: Elliot Stabler, the poster child of why men are dumb, is forever me
Ilene, I would like to know more about this.
— Heather (@hp2285) October 1, 2021
“So I’m going to need a letter scene where Stabler is coherent. To find out if he knew what Kathy wrote etc., “Unsceptical viewers Tweet.
‘Some powerful acting.’
That’s some strong acting. @Chris_MeloniAnd @MariskaIt’s possible!#OrganizedCrime 👏👏👏👏👏👏
— WavneliusW. WavneliusW. October 1, 2021
“Imagine the whiplash Liv was going thru she read that letter gaslighting her, then Elliot tells her he loves her, then he wants her to leave him alone, then he’s her wedding date, then he ghosts her, then he shows up at her apt drugged and says it was always them?” One fan is concerned wondered.
“Let them get together already!”
I am literally dying from shock.
— Ashley Smith (@ashmsmith91) October 1, 2021
“All the hype just for that?!!! You have to be kidding me! For god’s sake, just let them kiss already, lol, “One fan Submitted.