In Dracula, Keanu played Jonathan Harker, the fiancé to Winona’s Mina Murray character. While speaking with The Guardian in 2018, Coppola confirmed that he had recruited an actual priest for the wedding scene, so “in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

Since the movie’s release, Keanu and Winona have also appeared together in 2006’s A Scanner Darkly, 2009’s Pippa Lee’s Private Life and 2018’sDestination Wedding.

It seems that they are spending too much time filming. DraculaIt has made a lasting impression. At a appearance on The TalkKeanu revealed this in 2019 “once in a while, I will get a text: ‘Hello, husband'”Winona

“I didn’t really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony and Winona and I got married,”He elaborated.