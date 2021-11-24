NCIS’ Gary Cole Talks Taking Over For Mark Harmon And What He’s Definitely Not Trying To Do

Long-running CBS hit fans NCISA rather unwelcome surprise came earlier in the year when Mark Harmon was announced. wouldn’t be around For most of Season 19, It wasn’t long before we were introduced to Gary Cole as FBI Agent Alden Parker, who has now officially taken over as Gibbs’ replacement to lead the team. Now, Cole is talking about his new gig, and what he’s definitely not trying to do with the role.

Even though fans got the chance to see a bit of Mark Harmon’s Gibbs at the start of NCISSeason 19, he made it his swan song (for now) a few weeks ago, and is now chilling (probably literally) in Alaska, meaning that his old friends in the NCIS needed a new Special Agent in Charge, and Gibbs was happy enough to recommend Gary Cole’s Parker for the job. Cole had this to share recently. TV Insider When asked if he felt under pressure to take over, he replied:

I’ve done a lot of dropping into shows, [usually]As a recurring role. Part of my job description involves getting comfortable, no matter what it takes. I’m not trying to be [Gibbs]. This distinction was made by the writers.

Many viewers were curious about the next steps for McGee and Torres. newcomer Jessica Knight Cole said that Gibbs was a long-standing leader and that he had worked with everyone who came after him. But Cole noted that the writers / producers were quick to notice this. Nobody was going to replace the other. Gibbs. Gibbs. This character will be a legacy It is too beloved and long-running for anyone to even consider such a thing. So they needed to find someone who could grow with the audience and the NCIS team and also be able stand out from Gibbs every week.

Parker has been an impressive boss. He is able to distinguish himself from his predecessors by using new technology much faster. More likely to break rules They are not going to break them. At allHe accidentally dropped an idea of his that he had publicly. Basically, he’s not rocking the boat, and is giving the team a much needed opportunity to get used to him, which sounds a lot like what Cole tries to do whenever he jumps into a well-established series.

It will be easy to understand if you are a long-term viewer. NCISYou must Take your time to get used to watching Gary Cole’s Alden Parker run things instead of Mark Harmon’s Gibbs, but as the season progresses we can likely expect the newly appointed Special Agent to continue to gain everyone’s trust as we see him do even more case work. And, anyone who’s seen Cole make his mark on shows like VeepAnd mixed-ishShould be very excited to see what happens.