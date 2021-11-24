Are you putting your health at risk by boozing? Take the test

As we move into party season, many of us will likely be boozing more.

There are always excuses to enjoy a drink, no matter what occasion it is.

3 This quiz will help you determine how dangerous your drinking habits are as we enter the holiday season. Credit: Getty

3 You were asked a series questions about how much and how often you drink alcohol. Credit: drinkaware

It’s easy to get carried away with a few too many pints. This quiz will help you to determine how your drink risk levels compare to others in the UK.

You must first visit the BeveragewareWebsite and take the quiz to see if you should schedule days without alcohol.

The questions will ask about your age, gender, and postcode.

Experts will need to know your gender because the risk of alcohol harm depends on biological sex. The tool calculates risk thresholds for men and women.

Next, you’ll need to answer a question about how often you consume alcoholic beverages, including whether it is every week, twice per month, once per month, or not at all.

The survey will ask you what days of week you drink and, on average, how many beverages you consume each day.

Next, we will ask you how often you consume certain amounts of alcohol, such as a 330ml beer bottle, a pint or cider of beer or cider or a medium glass or one measure of spirit.

After answering all these questions, you will receive a breakdown of how much you have drank.

You might not think it is a lot but drinking a few pints on Friday or Saturday could result in you being given an increase binge drink warning.

Drinkaware experts believe that this could mean that you are boozing puts your health at risk. It can also increase your chance of serious health problems such as cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, and liver disease.

According to experts, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. One in 13 cases of alcohol-related cancers occurs in women.

They also said that the higher your alcohol intake, the higher your chance of developing cancer. Six other types of cancer are also linked to alcohol, including mouth, throat and liver.

“Reducing the amount you drink each week is a great way to start improving your overall health.”

According to them, regular drinking can be a cause of high bloodpressure and can lead to strokes or heart attacks in mid-life.

How to reduce alcohol consumption There are some things you can do to reduce alcohol consumption if you are worried about your quiz results. Women and men should not consume more than 14 units of alcohol per week. Here’s how you can keep it down. Keep track– Take a look at how many units you have, and then spread it out over the course of the week. Drinkaware has an AppThis can help you keep track of your booze Take home measures– Don’t guess your measurements. To see the exact amount of each drink, look at the cans and bottles. A unit measuring cup is a good option if you drink spirits. You can choose a small one It’s tempting to pour wine into a glass, but many glasses can hold only a third of a bottle. Always ask for a small glass when you go out. Get water for free– Dedicate certain days in the week to not drink. You can always look for an alternativeLow alcohol and no alcohol beers are plentiful on the market today. Infinite Session and Brewdog, as well as Becks offer low- or no-booze options. There are also many non-alcoholic Gins on the market this holiday season.

The quiz will give you a breakdown of how many units you’ve consumed each week, as well as how many calories added.

Drinkware will then provide you with a personalized plan that can help you reduce your drinking.

You can make your life more active by adding walking and cycling to your daily routine. This will help you feel fitter and healthier.

Cutting down on booze is a great option for your health and a recent study found that drinking eight units a week raises the risk of developing dementia, including the most commonly diagnosed Alzheimer’s.

Eight units a week is the equivalent of five glasses of small wine (7.5 units) or just under three pints of high strength beer (9).

You could have one glass of whisky each evening, or eight gin-and-tonics throughout the week.

Those who drank it “risky”The study showed that a weekly average of eight units per week led to a more severe decline in short-term memories over the period.

This is “likely to progress to dementia”It is, according to Dr Tony Rao who was the leader of the King’s College London study.

The study revealed that risky drinkers were more likely to be white British men, males, and married. They also tend to be depressed, have a history, and smoke.

The website is available to be viewed DrinkCompare Quiz siteTake the test.

3 There are ways to reduce the risk of drinking if you feel that your drinking is putting you in danger. Credit: drinkaware

Denise Van Outen wanted to know if she’s still pregnant even though she quit drinking.