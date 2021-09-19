Apple reveals NEW iPhone 13 series and the most expensive Pro Max device ever

Apple has just revealed the new iPhone 13 series at its California launch event.

The iPhone 13 is the hotly anticipated phone. There’s an iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as an iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

5 This is the new iPhone 13 Credit: Apple

5 It has an impressive dual camera Credit: Apple

The tech giant said the iPhone series has a “sleek flat edge design” with tough smartphone glass.

The iPhone 13 boasts industry-leading water resistance, and an impressive camera.

The iPhone 13 will be available five colors, including a highly-anticipated light pink.

Apple says it has designed the iPhone with “the environment in mind” as it contains some recycled materials.

Apple’s most advanced dual camera system features are featured on the iPhone 13.

Apple has been working on night mode capabilities, and claims that you can take clear and stunning photos even in low light conditions.

Apple also showed off the iPhone 13’s video capabilities, including its new cinematic mode that automatically transitions focus.

Apple also stressed that the iPhone 13 has 5G capabilities and said it can provide “the best 5G experience”.

It also boasts a faster new A15 Bionic chip as well as a longer battery.

iPhone 13 users should experience 2.5 hours more battery life per day than the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 mini users should experience 1.5 hours of battery life compared to iPhone 12 Mini users.

The event also covered strict privacy and the benefits that iOS 15 offers.

The iPhone 13 starts at $799/£779, and the iPhone 13 mini starts at $679.

A new option of 512GB is also available.

What about the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro?

Apple also talked in detail about the iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 Pro also has an A15 Bionic chip and a Super Retina XDR screen.

You can choose between a Pro Max with a 6.9 inch screen and a Pro Max with a 7.7inch.

You can choose from a variety of colors, including a new blue model.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a pro-level camera system and video quality.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the most powerful camera system in an iPhone.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max’s battery life is the longest ever for an iPhone.

iPhone 13 Pro Max users will have 2.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro users will have 1.5 hours more battery life than iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999/£949 for 128GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099/£1,049.

The 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max costs £1,549, making it the most expensive top model iPhone ever.

Analyst Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight told Central Recorder: “Apple has done a superb job of differentiating between the new iPhone 13 range. The new features among the Pro devices clearly justify a premium.”

You can pre-order all of the new iPhone 13 series from this Friday.

5 The iPhone 13 has a range of new features Credit: Apple

5 The iPhone 13 colour options

5 The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max come in four colours including a new blue colour Credit: Apple

