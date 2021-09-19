At a bar, a man uses the value of his bank account to attract the women.

A man tried to impress a girl at a bar by showing her his Wells Fargo account balance. The entire thing was recorded on video.

It’s not easy to charm a woman by being a man. Some will go to great lengths to get her attention.

One man even went so far as to use his money in order to win over a woman, but not in a normal way. Instead of making a gesture by buying him the most expensive drink at the bar, he showed his balance to her.

“You really think that’s going to impress me?

As it seems, the man’s evening did not go as planned. The woman added that money does not impress her in any way, to which the guy responded, “then you lost in life.”

“Honestly, since he has a business account listed as well, it might be he just got a loan and transferred funds to his regular account to get laid.”

The Reddit post shows just one among the many times men have tried to hit on women. Recently, a 19-year-old TikTok user voiced her sentiments on the popular app and urged men to leave girls alone.

Her post came after an older man approached her and asked for her number at the gym. A clip was taken by the teenager of her stretching on the floor while a man in his 40s tried to talk.

Her boyfriend was also a friend of her boys, which made matters worse.

The teen then told him, “Oh, I’m sorry. I’m too young for you.” Annoyed and embarrassed, the man replied, “I’m too rich for you.”

The teen’s post has since gone viral with over 2.4 million views and thousands of comments from angry women and people who laughed at the man for being rejected.

It is not unusual for lovers to have a large age gap, but it happens all the time in real life. Recently, a 40-year-old woman was seen in the news for her relationship with a 22-year-old man.

Her boyfriend was a friend and a father to her children. She spoke briefly about her happiness at the support of her sons and how it made her happy.

Many TikTok users called the woman out for her actions, but she and her beau seemed to be unbothered and continued posting videos of themselves online.