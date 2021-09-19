Apple quietly SCRAPS three beloved iPhone models after last night’s iPhone 13 event

APPLE has scrapped three different iPhone models after last night’s big tech event.

The iPhone 13 is now official – but several models have since been “sunsetted”.

1 The iPhone 13 is here – but that spells the end for some older models Credit: Apple

Unsurprisingly, last year’s iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max met the chopping block.

They’re now totally gone from the Apple website – unless you’re willing to buy a refurbished model.

Both the iPhone 12 Mini (and iPhone 12) are still available for purchase, though at reduced prices.

iPhone 12 64GB, was £799 now £679, Amazon – buy here

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, £579, Amazon – buy here

Apple has shaved £120/$100 off the price of these two models.

Apple has also taken out an older smartphone.

The iPhone XR – launched in 2018 as a “cheaper” model – is no longer available.

There are many lower-end products that you can still buy, such as the iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 Mini.

And the iPhone 13 now starts at £679 / $699, which isn’t bad for a high-end smartphone these days.

The three scrapped smartphones can still be purchased in their refurbished form.

You’ll be able buy them secondhand through sites like Gumtree or eBay.

You can pre-order the iPhone 13 models starting this Friday.

They will be available for purchase on Friday, September 24, 2014.

You can find the exact price for every model in our iPhone 13 price guide.

We also have all the iPhone 13 colors available.

You can also see why the iPhone 13 Pro astrophotography feature just got better.

