Covid vaccines could cause painful, irregular periods.

OVER 30,000 British women have reported having disruption to their periods following their Covid jabs.

While the changes have naturally sparked worry, medical experts have been quick to reassure women these should be “short-lived”.

British women have reported experiencing disruption to their periods after having a jab

Dr Victoria Male, a reproductive specialist at Imperial College London, wrote in the BMJ the link between changes and the vaccines is plausible.

She demanded that it be investigated after 35,000 women recorded that they experienced a shift in their periods and had more painful periods.

“Vaccine hesitancy in young women is mainly driven by false claims about Covid-19 vaccines that could harm their chances for future pregnancy,” the expert said.

These fears are likely to be fueled by the failure to investigate reports of menstrual change after vaccination.

People will be able to plan for altered periods if there is a connection between vaccination and menstrual issues.

“Clear and trusted information is particularly important for those who rely on being able to predict their menstrual cycles to either achieve or avoid pregnancy.”

Experts agree getting vaccinated far outweighs any small risk of an adverse side effect.

While there have been instances where people experienced serious reactions to their Covid jabs it has only been in a small proportion of those who have been vaccinated.

Reacting badly to any vaccination is very rare, with any side effects usually minimal.

Coronavirus vaccines do not cause any side effects that could affect the menstrual cycle.

However, more than 33,000 women reported experiencing a change in their normal period as of September 2.

After receiving AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer jabs, many women have reported experiencing disruptions.

Dr Male added: “It is likely to be a result of the immune response to vaccination rather than a specific vaccine component”.

She explained: “Biologically plausible mechanisms linking immune stimulation with menstrual changes include immunological influences on the hormones driving the menstrual cycle or effects mediated by immune cells in the lining of the uterus, which are involved in the cyclical build-up and breakdown of this tissue.

“Research exploring a possible association between Covid-19 vaccines and menstrual changes may also help understand the mechanism.”

Most people find that their period returns to normal the following cycle and, importantly, there is no evidence that Covid-19 vaccination adversely affects fertility.

The MHRA stated that the surveillance data it has collected does not show a connection between menstrual changes and Covid-19 vaccinations. This is because the proportion of reported cases and the prevalence of other menstrual disorders overall is low.

Dr Jo Mountfield, Vice President of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists stated that “We know that any changes in periods following a COVID-19 shot can be alarming.”

We want to assure women that changes in their periods will generally return to normal within one to two cycles. Anybody who experiences unusual bleeding, especially after menopause or heavy bleeding, should speak with a healthcare professional.

“We support calls for more research to understand why women may be experiencing changes to their menstrual cycle after having the vaccine.”

