Apple iPhone13 launch shunned by fans

APPLE fans shunned the usual queues for the launch of the latest and most pricey iPhone yesterday.

Just 20 gadget addicts lined up at the firm’s flagship London branch when it opened at 8am.

Since iPhones hit shops in 2007, fans have camped outside stores desperate to be first to get their hands on the latest tech.

Yesterday, however, other branches in Cambridge or Bristol were quiet too.

By 9am, things had picked up in London’s Regent Street as people waited to get the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The top model costs £1,549, while the “mini” is £679.

Buyers looking to upgrade were most impressed by the new models’ fancy cameras and longer battery life.

IT worker Keiran Murphy, 44, from Welwyn Garden City, Herts, told Central Recorder: “I have to get a new iPhone every time one launches.”

Retired finance director Ron Knight, 77, of North London said: “I love new tech and always want the best gadgets. I am really excited about the camera.”

Apple global marketing vice president Greg Joswiak said: “The phones have beautiful designs, industry-leading performance and advanced camera systems.”

PA The top iPhone 13 model costs £1,549, while the ‘mini’ is £679