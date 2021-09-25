ISIS-K militant directly connected to Kabul suicide blast

A US drone strike killed an ISIS-K fanatic who was allegedly a planner in a suicide bombing atrocity at Kabul airport, the Pentagon reveals. Kabir Aidi, aka Mustafa, was allegedly directly involved in the terror attack that killed at least 170 civilians and 13 American troops.

On August 27, two ISIS suicide bombers struck at the Abbey Gate, where desperate Afghans were crowding to try and enter the airport and where US troops were carrying out security checks.

Following this horrified Joe Biden vowed he’d “hunt down” the culprits and “make them pay”. The day after the bloodbath, a reaper drone attack took place in the Nangahar province of east Afghanistan — home to most of the 2,000 ISIS-K militants that took responsibility for the mass murder.

Aidi and a friend were killed in a missile strike on a car they were riding in. This comes as the US drone strikes in Afghanistan come under increased scrutiny. A separate drone attack in Kabul on August 29 killed 10 civilians including seven children.

Officials believed the white Toyota Corolla was being used in an ISIS-K attack. However, the mistaken identity was what led to the destruction of the Toyota Corolla. Tragically, Zemari Ahmedi, a longtime aid worker was the owner of this white car. Ahmadi was killed, along with several children, inside the car, The New York Times reported.