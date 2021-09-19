Apple AirPods 3 ‘will be completely waterproof and cost £70 more’, expert claims

Apple is tipped to debut the all-new Apple AirPods 3 at the iPhone 13 launch event TODAY.

The brand’s next pair of wireless AirPods earbuds could be completely waterproof and cost as much as £229, according to one expert.

2 Apple’s next AirPods might be able to work just fine after a quick dunk Credit: Central Recorder

The hugely popular AirPods were upgraded earlier this year, but they’re still not safe from an accidental dip in your sink.

In an investor note, Dan Ives, an industry expert, said that waterproof versions of the headphones are on the horizon. However, it will cost you more, he warns.

“From a new product perspective, we are expecting AirPods new version 3 to be launched towards year-end ahead of holiday season,” Dan, a Wedbush Securities top analyst, explained.

“These AirPods [are] expected to have some design enhancements and will be waterproof with higher price points.”

2 Apple AirPods first debuted in 2016, and are now a true gadget icon Credit: Reuters

When asked how much the new AirPods might cost, Ives told Central Recorder: “We believe $229 is the sweet spot price point for the next AirPods version.”

Given Apple’s history for price conversions, we’d expect Brits to pay £229 for earbuds – £70 more than the current model.

There is no official confirmation that the AirPods 3 are coming, so be cautious with rumors.

📱 Read our Apple iPhone 13 event blog for the latest updates

However, the AirPods are hugely successful, so Apple will certainly be keen to double down on past success with the wireless buds.

Despite being mocked at launch, the AirPods have quickly become one of Apple’s most popular iPhone accessories.

The most recent iteration of the earbuds – the Apple AirPods 2 – was launched in March 2019.

The updated AirPods are available with a new wireless charging case, boosted battery life, and support “Hey Siri” functionality.

Read all the latest news, prices and rumours:

iPhone 13

Apple Airpods 3

Apple Watch 7

New iPad (2021)

iPhone 13 pre-orders

The price for the new AirPods stayed the same at £159, but can also be upgraded with a Wireless Charging Case that costs £199.

And if you already own AirPods, you can buy the case as an optional accessory for £79.

Any wireless charger compatible with the Qi standard can power the AirPods as well any wireless-charging iPhone models.

But the big improvement was the addition of hands-free support for “Hey Siri”.

Apple AirPods 2 review – Central Recorder’s verdict Here’s what tech editor Sean Keach had to say… AirPods are a masterpiece in design. They look great, work perfectly and make life much easier.

If you’re moving from regular cabled earbuds to AirPods, you’ll never want to go back.

I found the fit to be tight and secure even when running, and – despite my initial fears – I’ve never managed to lose one.

Battery life is better than ever, the new wireless charging is pretty handy (although the £40 upgrade won’t be for everyone), and hands-free Hey Siri is a useful feature if you’re brave enough to use it.

AirPods 2 can be purchased at a reasonable price, offer minor upgrades, and retain the best parts of the original buds.

The AirPods 2 will not be worth the upgrade to the original AirPods unless: (1) they have dead batteries; (2) wireless charging is a passion of yours; or (3) Apple lovers are obsessed.

The new AirPods are a great choice for gadget enthusiasts and newcomers.

Central Recorder says: The ultimate earbuds for iPhone owners, these easy-to-love headphones are the simplest way to upgrade your audio game today. ★★★★★

That means you can say “Hey Siri” out loud while wearing AirPods to access the Siri digital assistant.

You’ll then be able to issue voice commands – like asking about the weather, or setting a reminder – without ever touching the AirPods.

Siri can help you change songs and adjust the volume.

Apple promises that you’ll get 50% more “talk time” per charge, largely thanks to a redesigned version of Apple’s H1 chip.

The chip has been revamped to offer “performance efficiencies, faster connect times and more talk time”.

We reached out to Dan Ives to inquire about pricing for new AirPods. We will update this story as soon as we receive any information.

22-year-old debuts a genius earring hack which ensures you’ll never lose you Apple Airpod headphones again

If you’re on the hunt for more Apple gear, check out our review of the new iPad mini 5.

And Apple Watch 4 owners should give the revolutionary new ECG featurea go.

Take a look at our reviews for the new iPhone XR and iPhone XS smartphones too.

Our pick of the top iPhone 13 pre-orders is available.

Would you be willing to pay more for waterproof Apple AirPods than you would for an iPhone? Comment below!

Your stories will be paid for! Are you a Central Recorder Online journalist? Contact us at [email protected] Or call 0207 782 368. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours.