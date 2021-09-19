LG has released a 325-inch TV that will cover your entire wall, but it will set you back $1.6 million.

Have you ever dreamed of watching your favorite shows or films on the big screen similar to the cinemas? Well, now you can, if you have $1.66m (£1.2 million) to spare.

A giant TV from electronics company LG was recently unveiled. It measures 27 feet (325 inches) in height.

Called the Extreme Home Cinema, the company described it as the supercar of home display technologies,” and is available in 2k, 4k, and 8k models.

The company also joked that it is “everything you need, except the popcorn.”

As cool as this, it comes at hefty prices ranging from $70,000 (£50,000) to $1.7m (£1.2m).

On its website, the company noted that the 2K to 8K configurations” have screen sizes from 108″ to a show-stopping 325; these solutions come with virtually everything you need, except the popcorn.”

Users can also choose from a variety of layouts depending on the space in their home, which including horizontal, vertical, and even diagonal groupings.

To add to the prestige, each TV comes with a flight case, allowing owners to take their massive TV on vacation if they so desire.

In conversation with TechRadar , Dan Smith, the Vice President of LG Electronics USA, confirmed that prices will start at around $70,000 (£50,000) and range all the way up to $1.7 million (£1.2 million).

LG isn’t alone in launching a large-screen TV.

Samsung’s The Wall is a huge screen that can reach over 1,000 inches.

LG has a single screen, but Samsung’s The Wall is made up of numerous smaller screens.

“It blends perfectly with your décor, acting as an extension of your own personal style. With bold, stunning visuals, it creates the most inspiring multimedia entertainment,” Samsung said.

Samsung hasn’t announced a price for The Wall as of yet, despite a 2019 version that retailed for £80,000 ($100,000).