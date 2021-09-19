In 1996, Diana Ross was stunned by her brother’s and wife’s brutal murders.

Diana Ross’ family is full of incredible talents recognized by the world. This family was devastated when tragedy struck. We have many untold stories to tell about Ross’s loss.

Diana Ross, Motown records’ superstar and powerhouse, was also a huge star. She was also the most prominent person in her family. Arthur T-Boy (her singer/songwriter brother) was also in the limelight, but his time there was very limited.

In 1996, Patricia Robinson (54), the celebrity’s younger sister, was discovered dead alongside his new wife. The couple’s body parts had begun to decompose when the authorities discovered the corpses in the basement of their suburban apartment in Detroit.

Diana Ross, during a White House ceremony on November 22, 2016. Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images After a short-term investigation, the police determined that the bodies had been found at least two weeks after the incident and died due to suffocation.

After a short-term investigation, the police determined that the bodies had been found at least two weeks after the incident and died due to suffocation.

DIANA ROSS’ REACTION

At the time, Diana was estranged from her brother. The victim was concerned about her sister’s achievements and believed that his popularity outweighed his success. She even introduced him to her record company as a songwriter.

This feeling harmed their relationship. Diana did not hide her grief, but she expressed it after his death. She added that it was devastating and shocking to hear about her brother’s family members dead on the same day.

Diana Ross performs onstage during “Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration” at Microsoft Theater on February 12, 2019

Her brother’s death was painful, and the iconic singer admitted that she loved him dearly, despite their friction.

The Motown star was in Japan at the time; nonetheless, she penned down a soul-stirring message in a letter read by her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, which confirmed her love for the deceased.