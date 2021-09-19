In 1996, Diana Ross was stunned by her brother’s and wife’s brutal murders.

Diana Ross’ family is full of incredible talents recognized by the world. This family was devastated when tragedy struck. We have many untold stories to tell about Ross’s loss.

Diana Ross, Motown records’ superstar and powerhouse, was also a huge star. She was also the most prominent person in her family. Arthur T-Boy (her singer/songwriter brother) was also in the limelight, but his time there was very limited.

In 1996, Patricia Robinson (54), the celebrity’s younger sister, was discovered dead alongside his new wife. The couple’s body parts had begun to decompose when the authorities discovered the corpses in the basement of their suburban apartment in Detroit.

Diana Ross during a ceremony at the White House, November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. | Photo: Getty Images

After a short-term investigation, the police determined that the bodies had been found at least two weeks after the incident and died due to suffocation.

DIANA ROSS’ REACTION

At the time, Diana was estranged from her brother. The victim was concerned about her sister’s achievements and believed that his popularity outweighed his success. She even introduced him to her record company as a songwriter.

This feeling harmed their relationship. Diana did not hide her grief, but she expressed it after his death. She added that it was devastating and shocking to hear about her brother’s family members dead on the same day.

Diana Ross performs onstage during "Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration" at Microsoft Theater on February 12, 2019 | Photo: Getty Images

Her brother’s death was painful, and the iconic singer admitted that she loved him dearly, despite their friction.

The Motown star was in Japan at the time; nonetheless, she penned down a soul-stirring message in a letter read by her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, which confirmed her love for the deceased.

WHO WAS ARTHUR TA-BOY

Arthur T-boy was not as well-known as his sister. However, he did have a remarkable talent and made great song composers. He worked for Motown Records for many years and wrote songs for Marvin Gaye.

He later diverted to making music and produced an album known as “Changes.” Sadly, this album did not catapult him to the limelight, so he felt bitter and compared himself to Diana.

Authur, who had no college education but was good at writing, could have achieved more before his demise if he had not given in to drug use and became addicted to cocaine. Friends told him that he died just as he was about making a complete lifestyle change and refocusing on his music.

DETAILS ABOUT THE TRIAL

After the tragedy in 1996, the police questioned a couple, Ricky Brooks and Regina Smith, who rented the home where the corpses were found.

Brooks and Ramel Howard were finally charged with conspiring to commit murder as well as felony murder. It was a drug-related offense, according to authorities.

