Antiques Roadshow expert delivers jaw dropping valuation of jewels despite doubts over ‘royal connection’

Antiques Roadshow expert delivers jaw dropping valuation of jewels despite doubts over 'royal connection'
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

AN Antiques Roadshow expert delivered a jaw dropping valuation of jewels, despite his doubts over their ‘royal connection’.

During the episode at Ham House in Richmond, one of the BBC show’s experts, John Benjamin met a guest who had brought in some stunning vintage jewellery.

An Antiques Roadshow expert put a staggering valuation on jewellery with a 'royal connection'

3

An Antiques Roadshow expert put a staggering valuation on jewellery with a ‘royal connection’

He said: “What an absolutely fantastic garnet bracelet that is,” before admiring the accompanying items of a brooch and a pair of earrings.

He then asked the guest where they had come from and she replied: “Apparently my great-great-grandmother was left it by her mother-in-law.”

She added that a member of her family had apparently bought them from the Swedish Royal Family in the 19th Century.

She joked: “They’ve become known as the crown jewels in our family.”

John explained the jewels contained garnets, and said: “Now that gemstone, the garnet, is quite a popular stone in the 19th Century.

“You get it in jewellery in Germany, in Czechoslovakia, and it would be quite normal to assume that you could also get this kind of stone set in jewellery in perhaps Stockholm, you know, in Sweden.”

Antiques Roadshow expert delivers jaw dropping valuation of jewels despite doubts over 'royal connection'

But he added: “We can’t confirm for certain about the Royal connection, can we? It’s family hearsay.”

This didn’t stop John from giving them a staggering valuation though, as he told the lady: “Total value for this set – £4000-£5000.”

The guest was thrilled, replying: “That’s fantastic – wonderful! Thank you very much.”

She had previously admitted she had never worn them, telling John: “I’ve never had an occasion where I’ve needed something that splendid.”

The collection included a brooch, earrings and bracelet

3

The collection included a brooch, earrings and bracelet
The lady was delighted with the £4000-5000 valuation

3

The lady was delighted with the £4000-5000 valuation

Antiques Roadshow airs Sundays on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.

Your stories are ours!

Have a story to share with the Central Recorder Showbiz team

Latest News

Previous articleHow TikTok sleuths have tried to solve Gabby Petito’s disappearance as vlogger’s hashtag viewed nearly 800MILLION times
Next articleBake Off batch cooking recipes including chocolate chip cookies and Victoria Sponge (perfect for packed lunches)

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder