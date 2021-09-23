Bake Off batch cooking recipes including chocolate chip cookies and Victoria Sponge (perfect for packed lunches)

IT’S the tastiest time of year – when The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens.

From today, a new batch of bakers will be in the tent making all sorts of goodies.

Fancy a slice of the action?

These recipes will get you in the mood. Or, you can grab your family and a friend to compete in your very own Bake Off.

These tasty recipes will please everyone, sweet or not.

Remember, you can’t eat soggy bottoms!

All these recipes are suitable for freezing, so you don’t have to worry about eating the results all at once.

Simply portion and freeze and you will have plenty of great food ready to fill the family’s lunchboxes for the weeks ahead.

Victoria sponge cake (makes 10 slices)

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 20 mins

YOU NEED:

250g margarine or butter

250g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

4 eggs

250g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

To serve:

3 tbsp raspberry jam

150ml double cream

Handful fresh raspberries

Icing sugar (to dust)

METHOD: Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and grease two 8in cake tins with baking parchment.

Mix the margarine with the caster sugar, vanilla essence, and butter in a large bowl. Beat until smooth.

Next, add the eggs and mix well between each one.

Mix the self-raising flour, baking powder and eggs together in a bowl. Continue to mix until well combined.

Distribute the batter between the two lined cake tins.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until the batter is golden brown and cooked through.

Ready to freeze: Leave the cakes to cool completely before wrapping in cling film or tin foil.

Place in the freezer.

Ready to eat: Remove from the freezer and leave to defrost on the counter.

The two layers will need to be defrosted for around 2 hours.

Spread one of each cake layers onto a plate. Then, add the raspberry jam.

Mix the cream in a bowl. Whisk until smooth.

The whipped cream should be evenly spread over the raspberry jam. Sprinkle the fresh raspberries over the top.

Sprinkle with the icing sugar, and serve.

Apple and cinnamon cupcakes (makes 12)

Prep time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 15-17 mins

YOU NEED:

150g caster sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp baking powder

150g self-raising flour

150g margarine or butter

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 apple, diced

1 tsp cinnamon

METHOD: Preheat your oven to 200C/180C fan/ gas 6 and line a 12-mould muffin tin with some cupcake cases.

Combine the caster sugar with the eggs, flour, baking powder, flours, margarine or butter, vanilla essence and vanilla essence in a large bowl. Mix well using an electric whip until you have a smooth batter.

After the batter is smooth, add the cinnamon and diced apple chunks.

Place the mixture in each cupcake case, filling it with a tablespoon.

Place in the oven for 15-17 minutes, or until they turn golden.

A quick way to test if the cupcakes are done is to use a small knife to poke into the cupcake’s top.

If it comes out clean and there is no cake batter, then the cupcakes have been cooked.

Ready to freeze: Once cooked, leave the cupcakes to cool before placing in a large, reusable freezer bag.

Ready to eat: Remove the cupcakes one by one from the freezer and leave them to defrost for 30 minutes.

Chocolate chip cookies (makes 12)

Prep time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 15 mins

YOU NEED:

130g softened butter

75g light brown sugar

75g caster sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla essence

200g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

100g dark chocolate chips

100g white chocolate chips

To top (optional):

1 tsp Biscoff spread

1 tsp Nutella

1 tsp peanut butter

METHOD: Add the butter and sugar to a large mixing bowl and mix with an electric whisk for three to four minutes until light and fluffy.

Mix in the vanilla and egg.

Next, add the flour and baking powder. Mix until well combined.

Once you have formed a dough, transfer it into a bowl and place in the refrigerator for one hour.

Make 12 balls of dough using an ice-cream scoop.

Use one of the ingredients above to make 12 balls of dough. Flatten the ball, add 1 teaspoon spread and fold the top over.

After you’ve done all of them, place the dough balls on a baking tray. Then put in the freezer.

Ready to freeze: Flash-freeze the dough balls for an hour until hard, then add to a freezer bag ready to grab when you want them.

Ready to cook: Remove however many balls you want to cook and place on a lined baking sheet.

The cookies will become flatter as they cook if you don’t space them properly.

Place in the oven at 170C/150C fan/ gas 3 for 15 minutes until they are golden at the edge – but keep an eye on them, as ovens vary.

Allow them to cool down or enjoy them warm with some ice cream.

Cheese & pesto pinwheels (makes ten)

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 20 mins

YOU NEED:

1 sheet pre-rolled shop-bought pizza dough

4 tbsp pesto

3 large handfuls of grated cheese

8 sundried tomatoes, finely diced

METHOD: Roll out the pizza dough and spoon over the pesto, leaving a 1cm border round the outside.

Sprinkle evenly with the grated cheese. Then, sprinkle the diced sundried tomato on top.

Roll the dough out from the short end to form a log.

Cut into ten equal pieces.

Ready to freeze: Place the slices on a baking tray and flash freeze for an hour until hard.

Place them in a large, reusable freezer bag.

Ready to cook: Preheat the oven to 190C/ 170C fan /gas 5.

Bake the pinwheels for about 25-30 minutes in the oven until they become golden.

Cheese scones (makes six-eight)

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 10 mins

YOU NEED:

165g self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

55g margarine

120g cheddar cheese, grated

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp mustard powder

1 egg

120ml milk

METHOD: Put the flour, salt and margarine in a large mixing bowl, then mix well, rubbing in the margarine with your hands until the mix looks like breadcrumbs.

Mix together the cheese, mustard powder, and smoked paprika. Then add the wet ingredients to make a dough.

Spread the dough onto a floured surface. Roll it out to 4cm in depth using a rolling mill.

Use a round cutter to cut as many rounds as possible.

Transfer to a baking sheet and brush with milk. Bake for 10 minutes at 220C/200C fan/gas 7.

Ready for the freezer: Leave the scones to cool then add to a labelled freezer bag.

Ready to eat: Defrost and heat through in the microwave for 30 seconds.

White chocolate & cranberry flapjacks (makes 12 squares)

Prep time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 15 mins

YOU NEED:

100g butter

125g light brown sugar

3 tbsp golden syrup

250g porridge oats

100g white chocolate chips

100g dried cranberries

METHOD: Preheat your oven to 200C/180C fan/ gas 6 and line a 20cm x 20cm baking tin with greaseproof paper.

Melt the butter, brown syrup, and golden syrup in large saucepan over medium heat.

Mix in the porridge oats.

Mix the porridge oats and heat. Allow the mixture to cool for a minute, then add the white chocolate chips.

Place the batter in the prepared pan and bake for 14-15 mins until golden.

Allow the flapjack to cool in its tin after it has been cooked.

Ready for the freezer: When the flapjack has cooled, slice into squares and place in a Tupperware container.

Ready to eat: Remove from the oven and leave to defrost.