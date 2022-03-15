Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say

Police in New York City and Washington, D.C. are investigating what they believe is the work of a serial killer targeting homeless people.

At least five people have been attacked, two of whom were killed.

Authorities say the attacker first shot three people, one fatally, in D.C. over the course of six days. Video released by police shows a suspect walking down the street while he appears to be eating something.

Then, the alleged killer made his way 200 miles to New York City, where he shot two more homeless men, police say. One victim was killed.

In one video, the suspect shoves one of his victims with his foot before he opens fire.

The mayors of both cities issued an extraordinary joint statement declaring, “We now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose.”

“Unless he’s caught, I would say there is an extremely high likelihood he will kill again and kill again soon,” criminologist Scott Bonn said.

Meanwhile, another intensive manhunt is underway for a suspect who stabbed two staff members at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The suspect reportedly lost it when he was turned away, because his museum membership had been revoked due to previous incidents of disorderly conduct.

Surveillance video shows the knifeman leaping over the counter and stabbing two staff members. The museum was evacuated, and the two victims were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Gary Cabana, is still on the loose. He reportedly sent a text to a New York post reporter blaming the victims.