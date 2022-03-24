Anonymous Insider Said George Clooney Claimed to Have To Take A Break From Amal This Year

Did George Clooney Amal ClooneyTake a vacation last year? Twelve months ago Gossip CopI was confronted with a story about George feeling smothered in his marriage. Let’s look back on that story to see if anything came of it.

George Clooney Needed a Break?

Per the Globe, the Clooneys’ extended break stemmed from a lengthy lockdown. George was “ready to break free after being ‘grounded’ for so long,”A source claimed. Amal apparently feared for the Michael ClaytonThe star could fall back to his old bad habits after he is gone. George had intended to remain in Los Angeles, but an insider told him otherwise. “he’s talking about a break in Europe by himself.” To cap it all off, the tipster said that George’s real dream was to move into a London party palace.

The tabloid couldn’t keep its story straight. It acted as though George had disappeared, then later changed its story to indicate that George would be back for awards season. Awards season was already going on, so that didn’t make sense. The entire story was empty without travel logs.

George Holidayed by Himself

This story is partially true. Amal and George Clooney clearly wanted to travel in 2021. Everything else in the story was pure nonsense. The couple has done a great deal of traveling since this story came out, but they’ve done so together.

A few months later, the story was finally published. George and Amal Clooney took their first trip togetherTwo years to Lake Como. They were thrilled to return, and Italy was pleased to have them. Now, let’s fast forward to October. George was filming in Australia, and George moved to Australia. Paradise Ticket. George was busy filming in Bali’s north. It would be great if Amal could make it to the set. The two were seen together on a trip to Washington DC this week. Amal has been visiting White HouseTo discuss the Ukrainian refugee problem. The power couple doubles as globetrotters, but they’re trotting together all the way.

And That’s Not All For The Clooneys

This outlet announced that George and Amal had been locked down, just a few months after they promised travel. The quarantine hell story was completely contrary to the one about Amal going on a break. However, it was also bogus. It would later change its story once again to say George’s wanderlust lifestyle was destroying the marriage.

Amal obviously shares her husband’s passion for international escapades or they wouldn’t have lasted this long. George and Amal are happily married. This is a complete fabrication.

