‘Moon Knight’ Director Mohamed Diab Knocks Filmdom’s Egypt Depictions

Moon KnightMohamed Diab, director of the Egyptian Film Institute believes that Western cinema still has much to learn about his homeland Egypt.

He is working to correct that situation with his work. Moon KnightThis storyline uses ancient Egyptian mythology.

“In my pitch, there was a big part about Egypt, and how inauthentically it has been portrayed throughout Hollywood’s history,”Diab purchased SFX magazin. “It’s always exotic – we call it orientalism. It dehumanizes us. We are always naked, we are always sexy, we are always bad, we are always over the top.”