What Lauren Pazienza Allegedly Did: Disturbing Timeline Emerges After Arrest Made in Voice Coach's Fatal Shove
By Tom O'Brien
The woman charged with manslaughter in the death of a beloved voice coach remains behind bars. And based on her actions following the incident, it appears she knew she was a suspect, according to authorities.

Police say Lauren Pazienza, 26, walked back to the scene six minutes after shoving 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground and watched as the ambulance arrived on the scene.

Pazienza’s attorney spoke to reporters and said the evidence was not clear.

“Whether it was a push, whether it was a shove, whether it was a kick or whether someone tripped — the evidence is not very solid on that at all,” Artuhr Aidala said.

Police say the victim remained conscious long enough to tell them that her assailant, who she had never met before, crossed the street, called her a b**** and pushed her as hard as she had ever been hit in her life.

Authorities say Pazienza and her fiance, who works for Microsoft, got into the subway at Penn Station, transferred at Times Square, then took the train to their apartment in Queens, leaving a digital trail with the fiance’s Metrocard.

Pazienza allegedly spent the next few hours taking down all her social media and photos, including the website for her June wedding.

The day after Gustern died, police say Pazienza went into hiding at her parents’ Long Island home, where she stayed for two weeks. She also allegedly stashed her cell phone at an aunt’s home.

Meanwhile, police released video of Pazienza at the crime scene and plastered wanted posters across the city. An enhanced photo offered a more startling image.

On Monday, two people who “knew her well” called in the tip, and detectives went to her parent’s home.

Her father reportedly told them she wasn’t there, but wouldn’t let them search the house. Accompanied by a lawyer, Pazienza surrendered the next day. 

Pazienza is due in court next Friday. Her attorney says she will plead not guilty. She faces 25 years in prison if convicted.

