Amber Johnston Shares Confusing Emma & Alex Photo

Amber Johnston of 7 Little Johnstons shared a rather confusing photo of Emma and Alex on Instagram this morning. Her followers were left baffled by the picture. Emma and Alex enjoy homecoming week at school, as those who follow her will know. Each day will feature a different theme outfit. Amber Johnston was kind enough to share photos on her Instagram every day to show what Alex and Emma were wearing for the theme of each day. Today’s photo, however, left 7 Little Johnstons fans a bit puzzled.





Toy Story or Wreck-It Ralph?!

Those well-versed in Disney movies quickly identified the outfits Emma and Alex rocked in today’s photo. Alex was dressed up as Wreck-It Ralph, while Emma was dressed up as Vanellope von Schweetz, his best friend. It was the caption of the fun photo that had Amber’s Instagram followers scratching their heads. The caption of the photo read: “yOu’Ve GoT a FrIeNd In mE.”

Now, those well-versed in Disney movies will also recognize the caption as the song from Toy Story. Slapping this phrase in a photo of Emma and Alex Johnston rocking Wreck-It Ralph outfits had everyone confused. Was the theme Toy Story? Was Disney the theme? What was it?





7 Little Johnstons fans were quick to express their confusion in the comments.

Fans ask Amber Johnston for clarity on this confusing photo

7 Little Johnstons fans were quick to ask Amber Johnston for clarity. They wanted to know what was happening with this post. Why did it have a Toy Story caption? Toy Story and Wreck-It Ralph are two completely different movies. And, they don’t have that much in common.

One confused fan asked: “Cute but catchphrase doesn’t match the Wreck-It Ralph, right? It’s Toy Story.”

Amber Johnston did respond to the confusion noting it was the theme of the day. But, she didn’t provide any clarity on what the theme was. However, fans began to clarify the confusion.





Many agreed the theme of the day likely had something to do with the Toy Story catchphrase. The theme was likely to have something to do more with friendship. Emma and Alex dressed as friends from a Disney film.

Did Amber Johnston’s picture of Emma and Alex leave you scratching your head at first too? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Keep checking back for more information about the Johnston family.