Angry Newcastle fans hurled paper planes onto pitch vs Leeds in takeover protest

Angry Newcastle fans hurled paper planes onto pitch vs Leeds in takeover protest
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Angry Newcastle fans have been seen throwing paper planes onto the pitch at St James Park as Newcastle United take on Leeds United on Friday evening.

In protest against the Premier League, paper planes were seen floating onto the pitch.

ProtestNUFC Transparency for Fans is believed to be the center of the protests, as they seek a solution in their takeover negotiations.

They are protesting “against the Premier League’s lack of transparency in relation to not one, but two legal actions Mike Ashley has commenced.”

Ashley announced he had accepted a bid for the club in April 2020, but the takeover is yet to go through.



Newcastle United v Leeds United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 17, 2021 Fans with signs before the match
Newcastle fans protested the ongoing situation at the club

A spokesperson for ProtestNUFC said: “In our mind, Mike has already sold the club, he’s said as much, and we anticipated, correctly, that he wouldn’t invest significantly. Realistically, why would he?!

“We knew this in July when we went to London and delivered a letter to Downing Street and the PL’s headquarters.

“Unsurprisingly we’ve had no responses to either of those letters.”

“Prior to our London protest, and subsequently, Newcastle United fans have been writing to the PL, MPs and the Independent Football Ombudsman (IFO) to seek transparency and understand when we can expect a conclusion to this saga.

“The lack of a clear and realistic timeframe has meant the club and fans have been left in purgatory and the information vacuum results in a lot of disinformation and clickbait with no real information.”

What do you think about Newcastle’s proposed takeover? Let us know in the comments section



Newcastle United v Leeds United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 17, 2021 Banners thrown onto the pitch by fans
Paper airplanes were thrown onto the pitch in protest

Newcastle had been approached by a Saudi Arabian-funded consortium, headed up by Amanda Staveley.

Staveley said last June: “We have tried our hardest to acquire the club and we are determined to do so.

“It has been an extraordinary process.

“If we don’t get that intervention from Government and they don’t listen to what we are saying today then I fear that this process will just lapse and we will never have a fair hearing.

“We believe that this is important for Newcastle and the fans and we will never give up.”

Latest News

Previous articleEmma Raducanu hasn’t checked bank balance or spent a penny of £1.8m US Open cash

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder