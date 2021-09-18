Emma Raducanu hasn’t checked bank balance or spent a penny of £1.8m US Open cash

Emma Raducanu earned a whole lot more money from her stunning US Open triumph than all of her previous career winnings combined – but she’s not about to start splashing the cash.

The 18 year old is currently back at home with her family in Kent and is staying grounded despite her success in New York.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, she revealed she hasn’t even looked at her bank balance after bagging a huge £1.8 million for prevailing in what was only her second Grand Slam tournament.

“I haven’t bought anything yet,” She admitted it.

"I haven't bought anything yet," She admitted it.

"I know tennis is an extremely expensive sport so the money will go towards that. I don't really think of the money side of it. I know there are lots of taxes and expenses.







“I haven’t logged onto my bank, I’ve just been at home and in the moment.”

She added it would be parents Ian and Renee, who were unable to travel to watch their daughter at the US Open because of the current travel restrictions, who would be taking care of the money.

Raducanu revealed previously that she would buy a new pair wireless headphones as the first item on her Christmas shopping list after losing her original pair during preparations for the US Open.

In all likelihood, such a purchase would set the sport’s newest star back about £100.

Despite her remaining grounded however, Raducanu’s lawyers were quick to apply for trademarks on her name after her win over Leylah Fernandez in Saturday’s final, and experts have already already predicted she will become the first £1 billion sportswoman.

According to the Sun, UK-based lawyer Anthony Brierley in the UK had applied to safeguard the words ‘Emma Raducanu’, ‘Emma’ and ‘Raducanu’ with a string of potential avenues in mind, including cosmetics, perfumes, clothing and footwear lines.





There have been plenty of invitations. She was also a guest at Monday’s Met Gala in New York.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: “I managed to go to some really cool events and places, at the Met Gala I spoke to Lewis Hamilton, which was really cool being such a fan of loads of sports, it was really nice to see him and speak to him there.

“The Met was such an artistic event with great performances and I was very honoured and grateful to have been able to go.”