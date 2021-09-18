Is Meghan McCain missing The View?

Meghan McCain is settling into her new life as a columnist for the Daily Mail, living with her new baby in Washington, D.C. But before the celeb begins sharing her controversial opinions via the web, McCain told the outlet she doesn’t miss “The View.”

“After ‘The View,’ like post-‘View,’ I really want to do things that I think are meaningful and impactful and make me happy,” said McCain. “I just didn’t feel like moving back to New York was the right choice for me. And it was a really hard decision, but, I feel really good about it now and I don’t miss it at all.”

McCain continued her conversation by reminiscing on the circumstances that led to her leaving ABC’s talk show. “I felt like I was really happy to do it on my own terms because a lot of people get fired from that show,” admitted McCain. “‘The View’ was and is incredible and gave me so much. I don’t feel anything negative about it. But I also really pride myself in life on knowing when to hold them and when to fold them, like I’m such a gambler.”