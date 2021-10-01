How Meghan and Harry have become what the Royal Family is most afraid of

It is not surprising that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle draw comparisons to Princess Diana, Harry’s mother. An opinion piece by The Grio’sR.S. Locke, Diana also lived a life of service — but she did so independently. Diana was divorced from Prince Charles. “stepped down from nearly all of her royal patronages,” and decided to pursue a life of service on her own terms. “Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer serving as fluffers for British trade ministers or the unofficial recruiting and retention team for the Commonwealth of Nations. Now, their priority is fulfilling his mother’s legacy while building one for their own children,”Locke writes.

Diana was committed to helping others and was determined, just like Harry and Meghan, to do so on her terms. You can’t help but wonder what amazing things Diana would have done had her life not been cut short in 1997. However, Harry and Meghan seem determined carry on her legacy. The Grio reports that Meghan and Harry have made it very clear that they plan to follow Diana’s example.