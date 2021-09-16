Angela Robinson From Haves and the Have Nots Son Shows Afro Hair on His 1st Day of Pre-school!

Famous actress Angela Robinson recently shared a lovely snap of her little boy on his first day of pre-school, and fans could not help but gush over his sweet looks, especially his afro hair.

Motherhood means a lot to “The Haves & the Have Nots” star Angela Robinson, and a picture of her son on his first day of pre-school showed how proud she was to be enjoying every parent’s dream.

Angela took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her son Robinson Scott holding a card that said it was his first day of pre-school and the smile from his proud mom showed it was a special moment for the family.

For years, Angela had looked forward to becoming a mom after achieving fame from her acting career, but several years of fertility struggles made motherhood a far-fetched reality.

Angela Whitehurst, her husband, adopted their son. Since then, the three-generation family has been making sweet memories together.

Angela loves building adventures with Robinson, and his first day of pre-school was a good time to forge a family moment. In the picture, she shared, the excited actress penned down an emotional tribute to her toddler as he began his first education step.

The post was accompanied by a picture of Angela, her husband, and their son, and in the caption, she described them as his biggest cheerleaders, noting that they would always be there to cheer him on.

Angela explained that her son got out of the car and wore his mask. He went on to ask his teacher for a moment to express his love to his parents and blessed them with sweet kisses. She wrote in the post,

“Today you got out of the car, put your mask on, and told your teacher to wait a minute, ‘I want to see them drive off.’ You blew three kisses and yelled ‘I love you.'”

Fans were pleased to see that Angela’s son was such an adorable angel and others congratulated the family on the big step. Some other fans pointed out that Robinson’s afro made him look charming and grown.

Since Robinson has her family, Angela has had more reasons to smile and be happy. The movie star has now forgotten the over two decades of pain and even looks forward to adopting more kids.

Angela Robinson and her husband tied the knot in 1996 and hoped to have a home filled with their little ones running all around, but a few years after the union, the couple realized they had fertility issues.

After 20 years of trying different methods and avoiding an adoption, the couple finally opened up to it and, sadly, were told by an agency they were too old to adopt a child.

All hope seemed lost until a friend informed Robinson and her husband of another agency that would let them adopt a child; fortunately, Angela and her husband got their first taste of parenting. In an interview, the 58-year-old described being a mom as fulfilling, and her fans couldn’t agree more.