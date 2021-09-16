LuLaRoe Comes Under Fire As An MLM Organization

In February 2021, LuLaRoe was ordered to pay $4.75 million to distributors in the state of Washington in a case that claimed the company is a pyramid scheme.

Before that, in November 2017, amidst public criticism, LuLaRoe co-founder Mark Stidham told CBS News, “We have a multi-billion dollar business. It was not built by tricking people into giving us their money.”