Patti LaBelle Reveals How She Failed To Fulfill Her Dying Sister’s Last Wish

Patti LaBelle may have amassed so much fame in Hollywood, but she had also been through her fair share of challenges. The tragic life of this talented singer is revealed. Patti LaBelle is an American singer and actress. Her career has been called a music legend. She is also often referred to as the “Queen of Soul.”

However, early in her career, LaBelle was faced with several tragic occurrences, including the death of several family members. In just two years, Vivian, and Barbara, both her sisters, died from cancer. LaBelle was then confronted with even more tragedy after her mother died from diabetes.

Things got worse for the singer when she lost her father and youngest sister, Jackie, to emphysema and lung cancer, respectively, in 1989. LaBelle admitted that all losses are painful. However, the loss of Jackie was what haunted her most.

During a chat on “Oprah’s Master Class,” LaBelle spoke candidly about the events that happened in the hours leading to Jackie’s death. She noted that her sister had just returned from a concert the night before she died.

On arrival, Jackie kindly requested that LaBelle make her an egg sandwich, but according to the actress, she had opted to prepare the meal the following morning. LaBelle remained faithful to her word, making the sandwich and delivering it to Jackie.

Jackie and LaBelle had a close relationship. Jackie was her only sibling and she felt guilty for not fulfilling her final wish. The actress also admitted she misses Jackie deeply. LaBelle learned a lot from Jackie’s passing and other family members. She learned to live her life today, as nobody knew what could happen in the next hour.

LaBelle encouraged everyone to love those they love and, more importantly, to let them know that they are loved. LaBelle also advised the public to support their family by doing all they could and taking advantage of every moment.