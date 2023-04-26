Six important signs your fridge is dying – and why it could cause your bills to rocket

EVERYONE is looking for ways to cut bills, but if you’re eyes keep falling to a faulty refrigerator then it might be time to replace it.

It can be a nightmare having fork out the cash for a new one, but a dying fridge could be ramping up your energy and food bills – here’s how:

1 If your fridge is plagued by any of these woes then it might be time to bite the bullet and buy a new one Credit: PA

A broken seal or faulty door

If the door won’t shut properly or the seal is broken, your fridge has to work extra hard to keep things cool.

This means it uses more energy than it needs to.

Try clean any food debris from the seal or call it in for repairs if you can’t fix the door yourself.

Light always stays on

If the fridge light always stays on, this could mean you have a faulty door on your hands, as the light switches off when the door is shut.

The fridge will be using unnecessary energy if this is the case – which will weigh on energy bills.

Too warm

With old fridges, the temperature dial might be a bit inconsistent.

If it’s too warm in there, food is at a higher risk of spoiling which means you might be heading to the supermarket more often than you’d like.

In this case, it’s probably best to hire someone to repair it.

Too cold

A broken defrosting sensor or (common culprit) the faulty door will let in warm air which sends the fridge into overdrive to get cold again.

This is when you find your freezer doing more than just freezing food, but instead caking everything with ice and frost.

Not only is it frustrating having to chip away at inches of ice just to get some peas, but it means your fridge is using more electricity than it needs.

Excessive condensation

If your fridge has excessive condensation, not only can it ruin produce but it is also another sign of… you guessed it, a faulty door.

Don’t let a dodgy door hike your energy bills.

Fridge is too old

Fridges can last up to 20 years. But should they?

These modern cold stores work best within a 10 year lifespan, so if yours is more than a decade old then you might want to consider replacing it.

Newer models are more energy efficient and can save you money in the long run.

Not only that, but if your fridge is plagued by any of the five other woes detailed then it sounds about time to bite the bullet and buy a new one.

