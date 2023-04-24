Andrew Lester’s Ex-Wife Says His Dad Was Convicted Murderer: Exclusive

In an exclusive interview, the ex-wife Andrew Lester said that she was abused by him and feared for life.

Mary Clayton is sitting down with Jim Moret while her former husband of 14 years remains in hiding after allegedly shooting Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teenager who rang the wrong doorbell. Clayton says that people should not be deceived by the frail 84-year-old man.

Also, she claims Lester’s father is a convicted killer.

Clayton believes that Yarl was not afraid to shoot him in the face outside of his home.

“That is exactly the reason I wanted to chat with you,” says she. “I do not want anyone to feel sorry about him.”

Clayton and Lester, who were teenagers at the time of their 1958 marriage, have three children.

Clayton adds, “He’d get really angry.” He couldn’t keep himself in check. “He would smash things around the house, and was screaming and shouting.”

Moret’s question: “Have you ever felt in danger of your safety or life?”

Clayton responds, “Yes.”

Moret asked: “Did it physically hurt you?”

Clayton nods his head and responds: “Yeah.”

Clayton believes that Lester’s turbulent past could have been a factor in his anger.

“He had a really bad childhood, lots of bad things happen to him,”: Clayton says.

Then she adds, “His Father went to prison for murder.”

Clayton has not revealed any further information, however she does hope Lester will be found guilty of the shooting that occurred on Lester’s doorstep.

Clayton said: He was a threat and knew what he had done. He might do it again.”

Clayton said that Lester has been estranged since the divorce of 1972.

Lester has not pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him.

reached out to Lester for comment but did not hear back.