The 15-year-old California piano prodigy suddenly forgot how to play

By Tom O'Brien
Evan Hines played the piano for the young patients at Sutter Medical Center inside Sacramento Children’s Center.

It’s the 15-year-old from California’s way of giving back after his own medical scare.

One day, Evan, who started playing piano when he was 5, just couldn’t remember how.

His mom, Sueann, told reporters, “At first I wasn’t sure if he was having a mental health crisis or something, but he just wasn’t acting himself.”

A varicella-encephalitis infection, or swelling in the brain was diagnosed when he was hospitalized.

His mom said, “I have been told it’s extremely rare for that to happen. He was vaccinated for chickenpox and everything, so even more rare.”

His doctors were able help him to recover.

“It’s really only something that we see in people that have an immune problem,” Dr. Emy Daniel at the Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento Children’s Center, told reporters.

Evan is now back to his old self. He hopes music helps others to heal.

“Within a matter of four days, I woke up on Monday morning, and that Monday morning I was just completely healed,” he said.

 

