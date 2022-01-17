Andrew Giuliani Gets in Face with a Flower Pot, Trying to Break Up A Fight

Andrew Giuliani’s face had a close encounter with a flower pot when he stepped in to break up a fight near The Bog Apple’s Penn Station.

Rudy Giuliani, the son of the former New York City mayor, told The New York Post last Saturday that he witnessed a man and a woman fighting as he was walking to a meeting.

Giuliani stated that the woman screamed “you leave me no money, b—-,”At that point, the man struck her. That’s when Giuliani intervened.

“I got between the two of them,”Giuliani stated. “He had a flower pot. I think it was intended for her but it hit me on the left side of the face. Thankfully it was a plastic pot and not a clay pot. The soil mostly hit me. But I wasn’t expecting it. It was a little bit of a shock.”

The police arrived on the scene but made no arrests. Giuliani was asked to look through a book of possible suspects, and although he did identify one man, he said he couldn’t be 100% sure.

Giuliani, 35 years old, announced in May 2021 that he would run for New York governor in 2022.

“I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA,”The Republican declared The New York PostAt the time.